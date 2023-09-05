GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Beer City is getting ready for a beer festival: Oktoberfest Grand Rapids returns Sept. 29 and 30.

The Riverside Park festivities are free to attend, according to organizers. There will be German beer and food, musical performances, traditional games for both kids and adults and bounce houses.

“We try and get the best German beers,” event organizer William Johnson told News 8. “We also bring in some great German wines, too.”

Adults will have the opportunity to participate in a stein-holding contest, a keg-tossing challenge and a cornhole tournament, according to a Tuesday release.

And for wiener dogs, the Dachshund Dash will take place Saturday at 1 p.m.

“There’s nothing more fun,” Johnson said.

Doors open at 3 p.m. on Friday and at noon on Saturday.

For more information, including a full schedule, you can check out the event’s website or Facebook page.