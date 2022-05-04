GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you have great facial hair, it could benefit not only you but also the Humane Society of West Michigan.

In collaboration with Two Brother’s Beard Company, Mulligan’s Pub is hosting a beard competition all week long, with a tally of total votes happening Saturday, May 7.

Organizers are seeking a $10 donation to enter and $1 per vote. All proceeds will go towards the humane society.

“I wanted to give back to my local community. I wanted to see what the community could do when they pulled together,” said Trevor DePotty, owner of Two Brother’s Beard Company.

“I want to have some fun with it. It’s something I would have never thought of before Trevor came and asked me to put this event on, but he’s been really receptive and great with it,” Brian Wisniski, general manager of Mulligan’s Pub, said. “I’m looking forward to raising money for the humane society of West Michigan. Having a dog myself now, I really raised my awareness of what dogs and cats and animals really need nowadays.”

There are four categories of the competition: Best mustache, 0 to 6 inches, 6 to 12, and 12 plus. More than $1000 in prizes will be awarded to the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners of each category. Every winner will also receive a line of products from Two Brother’s Beard Company.

Anyone interested in entering can stop by Mulligan’s to donate and have their photo taken. More information can be found on the event’s Facebook page.