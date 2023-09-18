GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan’s ‘Be Nice.’ program started as a simple message, but it has turned into a movement.

The four-step action plan — notice, invite, challenge and empower — encourages people to provide help when they see someone hurting.

The plan has been adopted by the MHSAA and 30,000 middle and high school coaches throughout the state have taken the training, passing it on to their players.

Executive director Christy Buck has taken the program outside of Michigan, too. Be Nice is being introduced in Alaska this month.

For more information, and to take the be nice pledge, go to the Be Nice website.