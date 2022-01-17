Be nice. hosting mental health symposium for teens

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan is putting on a student symposium called “be nice.” to work toward changing the stigma surrounding mental health.

The program will involve 50 middle school students and 100 high school students coming together to learn about and discuss mental health. The middle school symposium will be on Jan. 20, and the high school one on Jan. 27. Both sessions will take place at MHF’s new headquarters at 160 68th St. SW, Grand Rapids.

During the symposiums, students will have activities and presentations, break into groups for small sessions, and leave with a “be nice. Empowerment Journal.”

The program is sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. With suicide being the second leading cause in death of people ages 10 to 24, this clinic aims to educate students.

Be nice. made a decision to gather in person this year, saying that “human connection and togetherness play a vital role in our mental health.” The events will also be recorded for all participating schools to view.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, help is available at all times by calling the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1.800.273.TALK. Those under the age of 21 can talk to a peer by calling Teen Link at 1.866.833.6546.