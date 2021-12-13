BBB: Tips on how to avoid holiday shipping scams

Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Many people do their holiday shopping online, and that means lots of package are being delivered.

The Better Business Bureau has some reminders about what to look out for to avoid becoming a victim of a scam or package theft. Katie Grevious says there are ways to protect yourself.

Many companies send a tracking link so you can keep track of where your package is, but scammers send out phishing links that you need to look out for. She advises only using the link sent directly from the place you ordered your items.

That link is a good way to know where your package is located and when it gets delivered.

It isn’t a good idea to leave packages sitting on the porch — have a trusted neighbor bring it in, or have it delivered to your office if you are at work during the day.

Also keep an eye out for suspicious activity in the neighborhood, such as a vehicle following behind a delivery truck.

