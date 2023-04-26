GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — For many people, spring means cleaning, gardening and renovating. But experts say there are several things to consider before hiring a lawn care professional.

Lisa Frohnaphel, the CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Western Michigan, said it’s important to do research and gather information about the business you’re hiring.

It’s also a good idea to have a clear scope of the work being done and to get everything in writing before the work is complete.

For more tips, visit the Better Business Bureau website.