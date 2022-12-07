GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police is encouraging first responders to come out and donate blood on Thursday during its annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive.

MSP District 6 is hosting the blood drive from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at is headquarters, located at 2290 4 Mile Road NW, Grand Rapids, in partnership with Versiti Blood Center of Michigan. Their goal is to collect 22 pints of blood.

“Around the holidays, we see blood donations tend to decline a little bit. And it’s just because of the hustle and bustle of the holiday season,” Caitlin Gallagher with Versiti said. “Having community blood drives like this is just so impactful for the community blood supply.”

MSP Lt. Michelle Robinson said the blood drive is a friendly competition to see which local first responder agency donates the most blood, although the public is also welcome to come donate.

“What this allows us to do is have a little friendly competition with other law enforcement, first responders in the area, so that they all can come out and we can all give and save lives,” she said. “We’re very thankful for those donors that come out and provide the gift of life that is so necessary.”

You must be at least 17 years old and meet all other eligibility requirements to donate. All blood types are needed.

To schedule an appointment, call 1.800.485.6594 or go to donate.michigan.versiti.org. Bring a photo ID to your appointment.