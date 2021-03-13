Battle Creek VA Medical Center to host veteran vaccine clinic at Deltaplex

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — (WOOD) The Battle Creek VA is partnering with the Deltaplex Arena to bring a veteran vaccine clinic to west Michigan Saturday.

According to the US Department for Veteran Affairs, the clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with veterans 65-years and older eligible to get vaccinated from 9-10 a.m., veterans 55-years and older eligible to get vaccinated from 10 a.m. to noon, veterans who are essential workers eligible to get vaccinated from noon to 2 p.m., and veterans of all ages eligible to get vaccinated from 2-4 p.m.

The clinic is available to any veteran who is enrolled in the VA’s healthcare program while supplies last.

“The support for Veterans in Kent county is evident.” said Brian Pegouske, public affairs officer for the Battle Creek VAMC. “We are honored and thankful for the great support in planning this event.”

Due to high demand, officials with the Battle Creek VA say there may be a wait, but plans are in place to flow Veterans through the process easily and as quickly as possible.

There is no appointment needed. This is a one dose vaccine, so Veterans will not need to return for a second appointment.

Veterans can get up-to-date information on mobile clinics, walk-in clinics, and how to schedule appointments at the VA clinics here: https://www.battlecreek.va.gov/services/covid-19-vaccines.asp.