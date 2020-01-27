Bath Twp officers to serve jail time for GR bar fight

Bryan Miller (left) and Payton Warner (right) enter court for sentencing on Jan. 24, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two Lansing-area police officers accused of starting a bar fight in October that was caught on camera will spend about two weeks in jail.

Bath Township officers Payton Warner and Bryan Miller were sentenced to 15 days in a Grand Rapids courtroom Monday afternoon.

Video from Web Bar on Grand Rapids’ northwest side on Oct. 9, 2019, shows the drunken fight.

The trouble started when the bartender decided to stop serving Miller drinks.

In the video, it appears Miller was having trouble staying on his bar stool.

Both Miller and Warner, who were in Grand Rapids for training, were eventually kicked out of the bar. They then returned to the bar and began pushing and punching employees and patrons.

Warner’s attorney spoke for him and claimed he was not the aggressor and said it was bar employees who did the pushing and shoving.

Miller was more apologetic in the courtroom and tearfully told the court there were no excuses for his behavior that night.

“Whatever was seen in those videos, that was not me. So, I dissected this, saw problems with alcohol. It’s gone. It’s done,” Miller said in the courtroom.

Prior to sentencing, the judge told both men that police officers need to be held to a higher standard both on and off the job.

“Would these same actions committed by a civilian with no criminal history result in jail time? I don’t know in every case but candidly, probably not in at least some,” Judge David Buter said. “In this case, the outrageous conduct committed by off-duty police officers requires some incarceration.”

Both officers remain on unpaid administrative leave as of Monday.