Bath Twp officers plead no contest to GR bar fight charges

Kent County jail mug shots of Bryan Miller (left) Payton Warner (right), Bath Township police officers who were arrested after a brawl at a Grand Rapids bar. (Oct. 9, 2019)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two Lansing-area police officers arrested after a Grand Rapids bar fight have pleaded no contest to charges tied to the incident.

Court records show officer Payton Warner and detective Bryan Miller entered their pleas Wednesday. Warner is charged with misdemeanor assault or battery; Miller is charged with creating a disturbance in a public place, which is also a misdemeanor.

The Bath Township officers were arrested after an earlier morning fight at the Web Bar on Grand Rapids’ northwest side on Oct. 9. They were in town for training.

The trouble started when the bartender cut off Miller, who video shows was apparently so drunk he could barely stay on his bar stool. The officer became mad. He and his partner were kicked out of the bar, according to a police report. When they returned, they allegedly pushed and punched employees and patrons.

Cameras captured a large portion of the fight.

The fight ended with the Bath cops being handcuffed by Grand Rapids officers. They continued to be obnoxious while being taken to jail, according to a police report.

Bath Township Police Department says the officers were off-duty when the fight happened. The department started an internal investigation and both were placed on administrative leave.

Both officers are expected back in court for sentencing on Jan. 27. They face up to 90 days in jail and a $500 fine.