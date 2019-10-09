VIDEO: Bath Twp officers arrested after bar fight in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two Lansing-area police officers were booked in the Kent County Jail after a bar fight that was caught on camera.

Online records show Bath Township officers Bryan Miller and Payton Warner were arrested after a fight around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Web Bar on Grand Rapids’ Northwest side.

Cameras captured a good portion of the fight that witnesses say went from inside to outside. The fight ended with the cops being handcuffed by Grand Rapids officers.

The incident started after the bartender cut off one of the officers. The officer then became mad. He and his partner were kicked out of the bar, according to a police report.

When the officers, who claimed to be FBI agents, returned to the bar, they pushed and punched the employees and patrons. At one point, one of the officers kicked a man in the face, the reports state.

The officers continued to be obnoxious while being taken to jail, according to a police report.

Both men will likely be arraigned Thursday.

Bath Township Police Department says the officers were off-duty was the incident occurred. The department has started an internal investigation.