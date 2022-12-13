GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids-area kids can soon get involved in a basketball league hosted by the nonprofit All Good Sports.

For the second year in a row, the organization was one of five chosen for a $10,000 grant given to programs that aim to reduce violence in the city.

Christopher Lovelady, director of All Good Sports, said the basketball tournament started as a way to connect with young people, getting them engaged in sports and keeping them out of trouble.

“The tournament and the league is built really on accountability,” Lovelady explained. “So any young person between the ages of 14 and 19, if they’re connected to a program, a youth organization, someone that can hold them accountable.”

He said his program’s ‘accountability coaches’ help young people to progress in academics as well as the All Good Sports model of being a good sport in all that you do.

Last year, close to 100 young people took part in the league. Lovelady hopes to use the grant to expand it even more by adding additional teams and more people to oversee the program.

“Just seeing mentors and mentees and parents and schools and everyone come out and support, so I’m really looking forward to just the electrifying excitement that’s there,” he said. “You just really have to be there to like really see it.”

The basketball league starts on Jan. 16, with games taking place Monday nights at New Hope Baptist Church on Commons Street SW off of S. Division Avenue. Games are free to attend and Lovelady hopes to start livestreaming them for anyone who isn’t able to watch in person. He added that he’s still looking for volunteers to help with coaching, tutoring and concessions. More details about the league and All Good Sports can be found here.