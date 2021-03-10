Barton Deiters leaves Mary Free Bed, cheered on by News 8

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After spending six months battling West Nile virus in different hospitals, Barton Deiters has successfully returned home to continue his fight.



Deiters left Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital Wednesday morning to cheers and well-wishes from staff and members of his News 8 family.

Earlier this week, he and his family bravely shared a glimpse of their new reality with West Michigan. You can view that report here.

Though Deiters’ journey is just beginning, his News 8 family could not be more thrilled to know he’s back home.

If you’re able, please consider supporting his ongoing recovery through this GoFundMe account.