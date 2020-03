GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Barre Code in Grand Rapids is celebrating its two year anniversary this upcoming week by offering free fitness classes.



Anyone is welcome to attend and the free classes range from March 9th through March 15th.

The Barre Code will also offer giveaways and pop-up events with other local businesses.



Classes range from cardio, to strength training, to other forms of fitness.

For more information visit the Barre Code’s website.