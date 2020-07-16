WATCH: Barr speaking on China policy at Ford Museum

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — U.S. Attorney General William Barr will be speaking about China policy at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum in Grand Rapids Thursday.

The attorney general is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m. today. He will be joined U.S. Attorney Andrew Byerly Birge for the Western District of Michigan and U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider for the Eastern District of Michigan, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

It will be streamed live on woodtv.com.

Tune in to News 8 at Noon, 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. for a recap on the Barr’s speak in Grand Rapids.