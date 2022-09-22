GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who took a taxi to rob a bank in Grand Rapids in December of last year has pleaded to a federal charge.

Kristin Greinke, 41, of Grand Rapids, pleaded guilty to bank robbery, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

The robbery happened Dec. 16, 2021, at the Independent Bank on Plainfield Avenue NE at Fuller Avenue on the city’s north side.

Federal authorities say Greinke took a cab there, went inside and handed a teller a note that said, “This is a robbery money in the bag no bait bills or dye packs or I’ll come back and kill you all 100 on the side.”

He left with $6,230, getting back in the taxi. Police called the taxi company dispatch, which got the driver to make an excuse and stop. Greinke got out and was arrested. Police got all the money back.

Greinke faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced Jan. 31. This is his second federal bank robbery conviction — the first happened in 2003.