File photos of the Grand Rapids Art Museum and Grand Rapids Public Museum.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Bank of America credit and debit cardholders will be able to visit two Grand Rapids museums for free this weekend.

As part of Bank of America’s Museums on Us program, Bank of America, Merrill or Bank of America Private Bank cardholders will get free general admission into participating cultural institutions across the country on Saturday and Sunday.

In Grand Rapids, the participating institutions include the Grand Rapids Public Museum and Grand Rapids Art Museum.

Cardholders must present their credit or debit card and a photo ID to get free admission.

More information on participating institutions can be found online.