Bail bondsmen who raided wrong house charged

Video shows bail bondsmen breaking down the front door of a Grand Rapids home. They were at the wrong house. (Courtesy Demarkus Putman/Facebook)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two bail bondsmen who kicked in a door and searched the wrong home looking for a fugitive have been charged.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker tells News 8 Justin Yanna and Timothy Hennig have each been charged with one count of third-degree home invasion. He says the warrants for their arrest were signed off Tuesday morning.

A Grand Rapids family barricaded themselves in a bedroom as they heard someone breaking down their front door in the middle of the night, thinking the strangers were trying to rob them.

However, it turned out to be bail bondsmen looking for a fugitive, but they went to the wrong home.

A video taken by the family shows the men rummaging through the home, looking for a woman the family has never met. The family called the police and the bondsmen left.

If convicted of the felony, the bail bondsmen could face five years in prison.

Last year, two bounty hunters were charged with home invasion in Grand Rapids after they broke into a home with guns looking for a fugitive who did not live at that address.