GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan Intern Connect, an event that connects interns with business and community leaders, is back in person this summer.

The event will take place on June 15 from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at GLC Live at 20 Monroe in Grand Rapids. Tickets cost $30 and it’s open to any student or young professional.

People who register will also be able to attend virtual events on June 22, July 6, July 20 and Aug. 3.

Rachel Gray, the executive director of Hello West Michigan, said it’s valuable to be back in person. The event will teach interns important skills.

“Our virtual skills are important as well and for the young professional now they really need to be able to survive in a hybrid environment,” Gray said. “The remote work we had during the pandemic was not really remote work: That was COVID remote work. When you work from home it’s still very important to go out and meet with people and to network and build a name for yourself and so intern connect and this professional development conference is really all about teaching interns how to do that.”

The event will tackle things like the job search, confidence in the work place and budgeting.

For more information and to register, go to hellowestmichigan.com/internconnect.