GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The B.O.B in downtown Grand Rapids is once again throwing a huge Halloween party, this year pulling out all the stops.

“So this year being our 25th anniversary, we have upped our budget, we are opening Eve for the first time this year since reopening, DJs are going to be on every floor, late night food — we are pulling every trick out of our sleeve for this one,” Ryan Bergstrom, an event planner and manager for the Gilmore Collection, said.

The B.O.B. announced in December 2021 that it was closing forever and listed for sale. Then, in June of this year, management said The B.O.B. was being revived. It reopened in September.

In preparation for the Saturday bash, a team of about 30 people have been hard at work all week long transforming The B.O.B top to bottom from eateries to eerie spaces.

“Each floor has its own theme, everything from witches, rats, bats, clowns; you name it, we have it,” Bergtsrom said. “Every floor, in general, I’m excited about, especially leading the decorating this year, it’s just been a hoot.”

The lower level will be a “brewery dungeon graveyard,” Bergstrom said.

“Loaded with skeletons, arcade games, Jenga and we’ll also have a DJ down here, too,” he said.

Up one floor is a totally different scene, one many Netflix bingers will recognize.

“We are on the dance floor of Home at the moment. …The theme is going to ‘Stranger Things’ upside-down. This is going to be the end of the immersive experience coming in from the lobby,” Bergstrom said.

The B.O.B. in downtown Grand Rapids decorated for Halloween. (Oct. 26, 2022) The B.O.B. in downtown Grand Rapids decorated for Halloween. (Oct. 26, 2022)

No matter what your fear may be, there is a little something scary and spooky lurking at The B.O.B this Saturday.

“Just it being our 25th year anniversary, the doors back open, somewhat being the heartbeat of Grand Rapids, we’re just happy to be back happy to give the community somewhere safe and fun to party,” Bergstrom said.

All pre-sale tickets are already sold out but you can buy tickets at the door Saturday for $50. Doors open at 8 p.m.

If Halloween isn’t your thing, The B.O.B. is also offering 25% off food each Thursday to celebrate its 25th anniversary.