B2 Outlet takes over empty 28th Street storefronts

A March 9, 2022 photo shows B2 Outlet Stores’ newest location at 2035 28th Street SE in Grand Rapids, which is slated to open in March 2022.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Several vacant storefronts on 28th Street will soon reopen as an outlet store.

B2 Outlet Stores will celebrate the grand opening of its new store at 2035 28th St. SE just west of Breton Road with a ribbon cutting ceremony on March 24. The business is taking over four suites near Buffalo Wild Wings, including where a Discount Mattress once operated.

B2 Outlet Stores says it’s moving its Kentwood store to the new site, which is about double the size of the current location. The Kentwood store, which is about 2.5 miles south on Brenton Road SE, will mark its last day of business on March 19.

The move comes as B2 Outlet Stores looks to renovate the former 28th Street Mega Mall located at the southwest corner of 28th Street and Madison Avenue. In a building permit application filed with the city, a contractor says the space will become a B2 Outlets bin store.

Duane Smith and his son Matt Smith founded B2 Outlet Stores in Hudsonville about eight years ago. The business has since grown to 22 locations throughout Michigan and one in Illinois, the company website shows.

B2 Outlet Stores sells liquidated stock and donates a portion of proceeds to nonprofit organizations. Since 2014, the business has given more than $1 million to local and global initiatives, its website states.

Duane Smith is expected to speak at the Grand Rapids ribbon cutting event, which will start at 8:45 a.m. on March 24. The business is planning to have deals and giveaways starting the week prior on its Facebook page. A coloring contest for children is also planned.

The Grand Rapids B2 Outlet Store will be open Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday, from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. and Sunday from noon until 7 p.m.