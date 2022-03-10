Award-winning Clemente Park emphasizes community, environment

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Located on Grand Rapids’ Southwest side is Roberto Clemente Park, the latest recipient of the Park Design award from the Michigan Recreation & Park Association.

After a productive 2021 of improvements, which included everything from updates to concrete pathways to new seating and an outdoor classroom, project manager Karie Enriquez said she’s happy to see the payoff.

Roberto Clemente Park in Grand Rapids. (March 10, 2022)

“We’re trying to be really intentional for the work that we do to ensure that we’re building park spaces for the community,” Enriquez said at the WOOD TV8 Digital Live Desk Thursday. “It’s using community voice to understand what they want for their park improvements, but also looking at the environment as well.”

Some of the changes divert water to new bioswale runoff systems. They use plants’ root systems to clean water from roofs or roads before it makes it into the Grand River.

“There’s educational signage that’s explaining this in both English and Spanish for park visitors coming to the park,” Enriquez said. “We’re really just highlighting native planting. Trees, the plants, everything that we’re putting, the vegetation we’re putting in this park is native to Michigan.”