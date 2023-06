Police blocked off a section of road on Commerce Ave. SW after a person was hit by a vehicle on Friday, June 2, 2023.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man found dead after being hit by a vehicle in downtown Grand Rapids Friday died of natural causes, the city said Wednesday.

An autopsy indicated that the 60-year-old man suffered a fatal medical emergency before he was hit by a vehicle, according to the city.

Police said the man was lying in the roadway when he was hit by a vehicle around 1:45 a.m. Friday on Commerce Avenue SW near Cherry Street.

His name was not released as of Wednesday.