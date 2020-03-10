Autopsy: Fatal Grand Rapids house fire a homicide

Authorities are on scene of a house fire in Grand Rapids Monday, March 9, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An autopsy has ruled a woman’s death in a Grand Rapids fire a homicide.

The fire happened around 6 a.m. Monday at a home on Jennette Avenue NW between 10th and 11th streets.

In the home, the body of 49-year-old Christina Marie Field of Grand Rapids was found.

Firefighters were able to rescue her husband, 54-year-old Steven Scott Field of Wyoming. He is currently in critical condition at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital

Officers say an autopsy ruled Christina Field’s death a homicide. Investigators say they haven’t been able to question Steven Field due to his injuries.

Christina Field had served Steven Field divorce papers last week.

According to court files, Christina Field took out a personal protection order against her husband. Their divorce file at Kent County Circuit Court shows the Steven Field was accused of stalking his wife, threatening to destroy her possessions, and hacking into her social media to send out messages like “I am a slut.”

The file also claims that Steven Field often threatened to kill himself and anyone with whom he believed she was in a relationship. In one instance, he allegedly wrote “that it will be on the news when I take him out and myself.”

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.