Autonomous vans hit Grand Rapids streets

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Autonomous vans officially launched in downtown Grand Rapids on Thursday.

Starting Friday, a fleet of self-driving vehicles will begin taking riders along a 3.2-mile route in downtown Grand Rapids.

Mayor Rosalynn Bliss was among the first to take a ride on a driverless vehicle Thursday morning.

“I am very confident that I am in safe hands,” Bliss said while laughing.

For the next year, these vehicles will cruise a route from the west side to various stops downtown like the YMCA, Grand Rapids Children’s Museum and Van Andel Arena.

The vehicles will make 22 stops along the DASH West route, all free of charge

There will be a human attendant at the controls of the vehicles, in case something goes wrong.

The program is part of the Grand Rapids Autonomous Vehicle Initiative.

Nine companies, as well as the city of Grand Rapids, are part of the effort.

More information about the program can be found online.