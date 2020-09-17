Authorities seek owner of drone that nearly hit Aero Med helicopter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Federal authorities are investigating after an Aero Med helicopter nearly collided with a drone while landing at Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids.

Spectrum Health said the drone was hovering over the hospital’s rooftop landing site when the helicopter landed. An Aero Med crew member was able to get ahold of the drone.

The owner of the drone — a Mavic Mini Ultra Light 249g — is unknown, according to a Spectrum Health news release.

Aero Med reported the incident to local air traffic control and filed a report with the federal Aviation Administration.

Anyone with information about the drone is asked to call the local FAA office at 616.954.6657.

More information about how to safely fly drones can be found on the FAA’s website.

Spectrum Health did not say when the incident happened.