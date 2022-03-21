GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Fire Department is asking for anyone with information on a March 14 fire on Wealthy Street SE to come forward.

Around 1:30 a.m., GRFD crews were sent to Tatum Bookbinding, located at 666 Wealth St. SE, after receiving calls that smoke was coming from a commercial building.

Responding crews found flames visibly destroying the structure’s roof. Firefighters searched for occupants while aggressively working to battle the fire. When the fire began to advance, GRFD says, an emergency retreat was ordered after making sure the building was vacant and crews worked to save surrounding buildings.

A fire investigator has determined that the fire is suspicious in nature, GRFD said.

Community members and business owners are asked to notify the Grand Rapids Police Department of any suspicious activity. Business owners are also asked to maintain and review security footage for criminal activity on a regular basis.

Anyone with information about the March 14 fire is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.