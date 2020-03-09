Authorities investigate house fire in NW Grand Rapids

Authorities are on scene of a house fire in Grand Rapids Monday, March 9, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating a house fire in northwest Grand Rapids Monday morning.

It happened shortly after 6 a.m. Monday on Jennette Avenue NW between 10th and 11th streets.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route while authorities investigate.

Grand Rapids Police Department Sgt. John Wittkowski said there were reports that people may have been inside the house at the time of the fire.

It’s unclear if the occupants were able to get out of the house safely.

News 8 has a crew at the scene, working to find out more information. Check back woodtv.com for updates.