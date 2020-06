The scene following a fire on Spencer Street NE in Grand Rapids. (June 10, 2020)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators are working to determine what sparked a house fire in Grand Rapids Tuesday night.

It happened on Spencer Street NE at Emerald Avenue, near Kent Hills Elementary School.

The fire was reported around 11:18 p.m., and officials say the first crews arrived on scene only about four minutes later.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. Grand Rapids police said it was an arson investigation.