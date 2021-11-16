Authorities investigate 2 possible arsons in SE Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating two possible arsons in southeast Grand Rapids Tuesday morning.

Lt. Bill Smith with the Grand Rapids Fire Department confirmed to News 8 that authorities are investigating a vehicle fire on Niagara Avenue SE near the intersection of Fisk Road SE, west of Fuller Avenue SE. The second fire happened at a house on Sigsbee Street SE near the intersection of Ethel Avenue SE, south of Wealthy Street SE.

Authorities are investigating the cause of both fires as possible arson, according to Smith.

It’s unknown at this time if the two fires are connected or anyone was injured.

News 8 is working to find out more information. Check back with woodtv.com for updates throughout the day.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.