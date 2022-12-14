GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Attorneys will meet Wednesday to discuss the status of the murder case against former GRPD officer Chris Schurr.

Schurr was charged with second-degree murder in the killing of Patrick Lyoya on April 4 in Grand Rapids during a traffic stop. After an October preliminary hearing, a judge ordered Schurr to stand trial.

A start date for the trial has yet to be established. Wednesday’s status conference is a rescheduled one that was originally slated for Nov. 30.

Schurr was fired from GRPD following the charges in June. The family of Lyoya has also filed a civil lawsuit against Schurr and the city of Grand Rapids.

