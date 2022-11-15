GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There was an informational conference in the murder case against a former Grand Rapids police officer in the death of Patrick Lyoya Tuesday morning.

It was a meeting between Chris Schurr’s defense team and prosecutors in the judge’s chambers.

Schurr, 31, of Grandville, is charged with second-degree murder for the April 4 killing of Lyoya, 26. In October, he was ordered to stand trial.

Chris Schurr, accused of second-degree murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya, in a Grand Rapids courtroom for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 27, 2022.

Defense attorney Matt Borgula told News 8 that Tuesday morning’s meeting was more for administrative purposes, and not much happened.

Schurr’s defense team was not surprised when the case went to trial and maintains they are confident he will be found not guilty. Borgula notes that just like any other defendant, Schurr deserves a fair trial.

“This is the way our judicial system works. Everybody deserves a fair trial. There is a system in place that has been in place for a long time that affords officer Schurr the same rights as every other defendant in a case, and that is what is happening here,” Borgula said.

The trial is not expected to start until sometime next year. When attorneys meet with a judge for a status conference, a date will be set.

“I know people have predetermined what the outcome is. They would like to see something happen, but this is going to go according to the court’s calendar. It’s going to be set in a manner consistent with other cases. There is not going to be any special treatment here to please the public one way or the other. This is going to go through the process that is afforded by the Constitution of the United States and the State of Michigan,” Borgula said.