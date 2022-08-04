GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Around 35 athletic trainers and medical professionals came together Thursday morning to get ready for any medical emergencies they may see in the upcoming sports season.

Spectrum Health’s Orthopedics & Sports Medicine division and Life EMS Ambulance partnered to offer a training session to athletic trainers from local high schools, colleges and universities. The trainers practiced responding to heat exhaustion and spine-related injuries, among other things.

Life EMS Ambulance said it’s a great way to get everyone on the same page for the new season.

“We just want the parents and all the folks involved in the schools to understand that there’s a lot of people working to have the safest environment possible,” said Mark Meijer, president of Life EMS Ambulance.

Local athletic trainers undergo training to respond to heat exhaustion, spinal injuries and other medical emergencies on Aug. 4, 2022.

Jen McHugh, an associate athletic trainer for Davenport University, said preparation is important when you don’t know what will come your way.

“Being prepared and already having a game plan set is very important, to be able to allow things to go smoothly and give the best care,” she said.

Rockford High School, East Grand Rapids and Grand Rapids Public Schools were among the high schools that participated. In addition to Davenport University, athletic trainers from Grand Valley State University and Calvin University were also present.