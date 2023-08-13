GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD-TV) — At least 3 people were shot around 11:30 p.m. Saturday evening in southeast Grand Rapids.

There was a large gathering of people on Madison Avenue SE near Dickson Street SE when shots were fired.

Grand Rapids dispatchers said two people were taken to the hospital while a third also showed up with injuries. All three have non-life threatening injuries.

Dispatchers said police believe an argument led up to the shooting but officers are still sorting out exactly what happened.

No arrests have been made at this time.