Police and fire crews respond to a shooting in the 500 block of Prince St. SE in Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating a shooting on the city’s southeast side that’s injured at least one person.

It happened shortly after 8 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Prince St. SE, just west of Fuller Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

(Grand Rapids police respond to a shooting in the 1100 block of Prince St. SE on July 4, 2022.)

One person was taken from the scene in an ambulance. That person’s condition is unknown.

It’s unclear if a suspect is in police custody.

Monday night’s shooting happened in the same block where a 14-year-old and 15-year-old were shot on June 14. Officers were searching for three suspects in that case.

This was the second shooting Grand Rapids police were called to on July 4. Earlier in the day, officers responded to a shooting that killed a 16-year-old boy.

Anyone with information in either case is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

