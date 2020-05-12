At least 1 hurt in shooting on Grand Rapids’ southeast side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A gunshot victim is being treated at the hospital after a shooting on Grand Rapids’ southeast side Tuesday afternoon.

Grand Rapids police say the shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the 2200 block of of Rosewood Ave. SE, near Ottawa Hills High School.

Police told News 8 one victim was driven to a local hospital for treatment. That person’s condition is unknown. It’s also unknown if police have a suspect or suspects in custody.

News 8 has a crew at the scene, working to get more information.