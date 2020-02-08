At least 1 dead in Grand Rapids crash

The scene of a crash on US-131 and Century Avenue SW in Grand Rapids. (Feb. 7, 2020)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — At least one person was killed in a crash that shut down a stretch of US-131 in Grand Rapids’ Roosevelt Park neighborhood late Friday night.

The crash happened along southbound US-131 and Century Avenue SW, which run parallel, at Plett Street. Witnesses reported multiple vehicles slid off.

Authorities didn’t immediately provide any details on the circumstances surrounding the crash, nor did they release information about injuries, but a News 8 crew at the scene reported seeing a body.

Southbound US-131 was shut down at Burton Street as the crash was investigated and cleaned up, causing a traffic backup. Century was shut down between McKendrick and Griggs streets.