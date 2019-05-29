Assault suspect surrenders to GRPD without incident

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The man who was holed up in a Burton Heights home Tuesday night after allegedly going at someone with a box cutter gave himself up to police around midnight.

The man was in his apartment in a house on Stewart Street SW in the area of Division Avenue and Burton Street.

Grand Rapids Police Department Sgt. Cathy Williams said that around 8:30 p.m., the suspect was involved in a fight with a representative of his landlord over overdue rent. The suspect allegedly attacked the representative with a box cutter, though he wasn’t cut.

The man then retreated inside his home, which is an apartment inside a house. Witnesses said he was later seen with a handgun.

Police called in their Special Response Team and negotiators and Williams urged the man to give himself up peacefully, saying it was in his best interest. He ultimately surrendered without incident.

Stewart Street was blocked from Division west to Buchanan Avenue while the standoff was underway. The people in other apartments in the house were either escorted out by police or agreed to lock themselves in.