GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of repeatedly stabbing a Grand Rapids police dog as an hourslong standoff came to an end has been charged with a slew of crimes.

Terry Warren, 24, of Grand Rapids, was arraigned Wednesday on a total of 17 counts. The first set stem from an assault on Saturday: felonious assault, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, and fourth-degree fleeing and eluding as a fourth-time habitual offender. The second set of charges are linked to the standoff: assault with intent to murder, first-degree home invasion, causing serious injury to a police animal, being a felon in possession of ammunition and a firearm and three counts of felony firearm as a fourth-time habitual offender.

The standoff started Sunday evening as police were looking for Warren, who was wanted for an assault that happened the previous day. The Grand Rapids Police Department says Warren holed up in a home on Leonard Street NW near Walker Avenue, refused to give himself up and repeatedly fired gunshots, though no one was hit.

Police on scene at Leonard Street and Walker Avenue in Grand Rapids.

In the early hours of Monday, GRPD tried tear gas and then sent in the dog, Eli.

“It’s a difficult decision to send in a K9 knowing that harm may come to the dog, but when you have an armed suspect that is showing no signs of surrender, it can rapidly escalate into a use of deadly force,” GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom said in a Wednesday statement. “Choosing to use a police K9 is a less lethal way to gain control and bring a stand-off to a peaceful end.”

Police say Warren stabbed the dog eight times, seriously injuring him. Eli bit Warren and police said he did not back down even after being stabbed. Warren was then arrested.

Eli was rushed to a local animal hospital, where he underwent surgery for the stab wounds, two of which punctured his lung.

A file image of Grand Rapids Police Department K-9 Eli and his handler.

“Eli is recovering, and we are hopeful he will soon be able to leave the hospital and continue to heal at home,” Winstrom stated.

GRPD said it expected to have more information on Eli’s condition in the coming days. It is not yet clear whether he’ll be able to go back to work.

Online Michigan State Police records show Warren has a criminal history dating back to 2016, with convictions for drugs; retail fraud; receiving and concealing stolen property, including a car; breaking and entering a vehicle; and carrying a concealed weapon. He served time in a state prison and was on parole at the time of the standoff, Michigan Department of Corrections records show.