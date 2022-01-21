As Michigan faces bitter cold, Mel Trotter keeps people warm

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Freezing temperatures have returned, and many people are desperate for a place to shelter from the cold. A Grand Rapids nonprofit is eager to ensure every person without a home has somewhere warm to lay their heads.

Mel Trotter Ministries officials say they are always working to house men, women and children who don’t have access to a roof over their heads, especially during our harsh winters.

Workers say they have their main shelter open downtown right now, as well as an overflow facility located at 200 South Division St. Both are open 24/7.

Even in the midst of renovations, Mel Trotter workers are still ensuring no person gets left behind.

“We are renovating, which means when certain floors are undergoing renovations, people aren’t in them … (so), where do they stay?” Beth Fisher with Mel Trotter Ministries said. “We have just been doing everything we can to keep people off the streets who want to come in, especially during this weather.”

Anyone looking to sign up to volunteer to help make a difference may do so at meltrotter.org, or by simply walking in. Food donations are helpful, as well as clothes and financial donations. Workers say they are in desperate need of men’s winter boots sizes 9 to 13.