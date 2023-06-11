GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The ArtPrize Facebook account was temporarily hacked Sunday morning, administrators said.

ArtPrize administrators regained control of the Facebook page Sunday afternoon and posted an explanation of the situation.

According to the post, “a scam campaign intended to mimic an official Facebook communication” ended up changing the ArtPrize account’s name, profile picture and header, as well as making multiple posts.

While the account was hacked, it encouraged followers to follow links by telling them that their Facebook accounts had been disabled, according to ArtPrize administrators.

“The scam intended to target other business owners to lead them to believe that Facebook has disabled their accounts, leading them to click links and further the scam’s reach,” they wrote.

The Facebook page’s name was still “Accounts Disabled” as of Sunday evening.

ArtPrize administrators suggested that anyone who clicked on a link during the hack should change their Facebook password and enable two-factor authentication.