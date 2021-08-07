Artists creating pieces for Wealthy Street corridor

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A project aiming to make the Grand Rapids west Wealthy corridor more beautiful is underway.

Artists began working on their pieces this week.

Pharmhouse Wellness Dispensary commissioned seven artists to create public art along Wealthy Street beginning at Market Avenue and ending at Straight Avenue.

They want to showcase not only the history of the area but what’s going on right now.

Artist Keyon Lovett is painting the signal box at the corner of Wealthy Street and Front Avenue.

He says his piece will focus on the theme of validating yourself. He wants it to make people feel more confident in who they are and what they bring to the table.

“The piece is really just to talk about hey like, you can be your own validation,” Lovett said. “You can tell yourself that you’re good at something, you can tell yourself that you’re pretty, that you’re smart, or whatever it is that you’re seeking out from other people, you can be the first source of that.”

Artists will work on their pieces throughout the month of August and expect to be finished by September.