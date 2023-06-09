GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new exhibition at the Division Avenue Arts Collective is showcasing the struggles of ADHD and autism through astrophotography.

Artist Kae Pershon started the collection over a year ago as a continuation of her ongoing series entitled “(less).”

“Each of these exhibits deals with different symptoms or experiences (of) someone who has ADHD or who has a neurodivergence” including time blindness, emotional dysregulation, and memory, she said.

The portion of Pershon’s series on display at DAAC, entitled “End(less),” speaks to executive dysfunction, described by the Cleveland Clinic as “a behavioral symptom that disrupts a person’s ability to manage their own thoughts, emotions and actions.”

“A lot of times it’s looked at like a paralysis because you become so overwhelmed and you freeze. You know you’re supposed to be doing something but you can’t really put it together in your mind to actually get started,” Pershon said.

“Glitter Dreams” part of the End(less) exhibition. (Courtesy of Kae Pershon)

“Dancing Lights” part of the End(less) exhibition. (Courtesy of Kae Pershon)

“Strange New Worlds” part of the End(less) exhibition. (Courtesy of Kae Pershon)

“Lifeline” part of the End(less) exhibition. (Courtesy of Kae Pershon)

“Hazy Dazey Summer Nights” part of the End(less) exhibition. (Courtesy of Kae Pershon)

“Go Boldly ” part of the End(less) exhibition. (Courtesy of Kae Pershon)

The exhibit consists of 33 photos of nightscapes in a variety of sizes.

“I knew that when I started this, I wanted astrophotography for executive dysfunction just because I remember growing up, I grew up in a very rural area in Michigan, and getting those big moments of awe and overwhelming feeling when you’re looking at the night sky. It can feel very similar in that kind of vein,” Pershon, who has ADHD, said.

“Nebulous” part of the End(less) exhibition. (Courtesy of Kae Pershon)

“My hope is that when someone looks at this exhibit either if they themselves have a neurodivergency can feel some sort of relation and know that they are not alone in their struggle … or if it’s someone who may not experience those things can look at it through a new lens and go ‘Oh, OK. I didn’t realize this is what it’s like to experience that.’ And it can kind of help break down those stereotypes or stigmas,” she explained.

The opening reception is being held Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at DAAC, located at 1553 Plainfield Ave NE near Lafayette Avenue. Pershon will be there to answer any questions or talk about ADHD and autism.

The exhibition will be on display until July 7. It can be viewed during events at the DAAC. Anyone who is interested in viewing the exhibition outside of those times or would like Pershon there is asked to reach out on Facebook or Instagram.

A closing reception will be held on July 7 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.