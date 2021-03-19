Art in Bloom kicks off at the GRAM Friday

The Grand Rapids Art Museum and Media Arts Center in Grand Rapids, Mich. (File photo)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s all about art this weekend in Grand Rapids.

Art in Bloom is officially back at the Grand Rapids Art Museum beginning Friday.

The purpose of the one-weekend-only exhibit is to celebrate the beauty of both art and floral design. Fifteen artists are participating.

GRAM officials say visitors are encouraged to tour the galleries and enjoy the floral sculptures. Museum members will be able to visit for free and others will have to pay $15.

Hours:

Friday, March: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 20: Member hours are 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and public hours are 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, March 21: Member hours are 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and public hours are 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

More information can be found online.