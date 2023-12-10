GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The community came together Sunday to help a couple pick up the pieces after a medical emergency.

Lisa Price and her husband Stephan Huis are well-known in the city’s Creston neighborhood. So it was a surprise to many when on a normal day in September, Huis went into cardiac arrest.

“I found him collapsed on the dining room floor, so I. He was unconscious. He wasn’t breathing. I called 911. They directed me to perform CPR, which I hadn’t done before. So, I just went to work and I was able to get him gasping for air again,” Price said.

Huis was rushed to the hospital and spent days there. He survived and is now at home, but Price said it still does not feel real.

“I don’t know if it’ll ever really make sense because it’s just such a shock. He’s really active —normally walks like 20,000 steps a day, can readily run six or seven miles, we eat healthy. It was just a major surprise,” Price said.

He is now in cardiac rehab and Price said she is relieved that her husband is okay.

“We got really fortunate. I know it’s not everyone’s story. So we’re really lucky that things happened, how they happened. I urge everyone to learn CPR. I didn’t know it before,” Price said.

Now that the couple is figuring out their new normal, they have to also figure out how to pay their expensive hospital bills. Friends of the couple and community members decided to host a silent art auction to raise money for them.

“We have a pretty tight-knit artist community here. And so obviously lots of people have donated work. Most of these are Lisa’s friends as well, people that have I mean, we’ve known each other for 20 plus years, so just trying to step up and do a little something,” Mark Rumsey, an artist and friend of Price, said.

The auction was held at River North Public House in the Creston neighborhood on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Twenty-nine artists including Price sold their artwork to help raise money to cover the couple’s bills.

Price has also set up links where people can donate or shop for her products online.