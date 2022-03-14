Art and Experience Auction to benefit Mel Trotter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Mel Trotter Ministries in Grand Rapids is hosting a new fundraising event that will feature paintings, sculptures and photography done by local artists.

The first ever Art and Experience Auction will be held on March 24. The event will highlight work done at Heartside Art Ministry.

Artwork will be up to bid on, along with experiences from local venues, including wine tastings, sport packages and a private chef experience.

Items will be available through both a silent auction and a live auction the night of the event. All the proceeds will go to benefit day center operations at Heartside Ministry.

The Art and Experience Auction will be held at The High Five GR, located at 19 La Grave Ave. SE. It’s free to attend, but there is a limited capacity, so guests are encouraged to RSVP at ticketfalcon.com. Bidding for the silent auction will begin on March 17. You can preview the items available online.

For a conversation with Mel Trotter Ministries President and CEO Dennis Van Kampen about the auction, watch the video in the player above.