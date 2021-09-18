Around 1,500 cyclists raise money for skin cancer research in GR

More than 1,500 cyclists participated in the MSU Gran Fondo Saturday.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — More than 1,500 cyclists hit the pavement on Saturday morning to raise money for skin cancer research.

The MSU Gran Fondo returned to West Michigan. Cyclists rode from downtown Grand Rapids to the Lake Michigan shoreline and back.

After the ride, participants got to enjoy live music, beer and a grand feast.

Organizers say more than 9,000 people are diagnosed with skin cancer every day.

“Just being outside, of course, sun is one of the main causes of skin cancer, so it helps raise awareness, and it’s a huge event and that huge event just helps raise awareness on its own,” said Aron Sousa, the interim dean for Michigan State University’s College of Human Medicine.

Over the years, the MSU Gran Fondo has raised more than $1.2 million to fund skin cancer research discoveries.