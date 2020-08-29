Army Band plays music for seniors

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II coming up next week, one senior living space said thank you a little early.

The 126th Army Band visited the Covenant Living of the Great Lakes senior living home in Grand Rapids.

The group made four separate performances around the facility, playing patriotic tunes every step of the way.

“I think it’s wonderful. It’s a wonderful experience to know that other people recognize us, and we’re appreciated. And we appreciate them. We appreciate you. The younger generation is very appreciative of us and they show it and we appreciate that also,” said Lou Nichols, Army World War II veteran.

There are 13 World War II veterans staying at the Covenant Living of the Great Lakes senior home.