GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There was an armed robbery at a cellphone store in Grand Rapids Saturday.

It happened at the T-Mobile at 6755 Kalamazoo Ave SE, near 68th Street around 1 p.m.

Several suspects entered the store with a gun and then fled the scene in a vehicle, the Kent County Sheriff’s office said. It is not yet known what, if anything, they stole.

No injuries have been reported.