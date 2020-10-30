Armed robbery arrested after standoff in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An armed robbery suspect was arrested after an hours-long standoff in Grand Rapids.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said officers were called around 10:30 p.m. Thursday to the area of Kalamazoo Avenue SE and Langley Street SE.

Police said a man robbed a liquor store then ran into a nearby wooded area. He was pointing a shotgun at officers and fired several shots into the air.

The suspect was taken into custody shortly before 3 a.m. Friday.

No one was hurt in the incident.

